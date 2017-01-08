Blogs by people who care about the living world and want to protect it.

Birds and Words
On Finding the Duck

January 8, 2017 No Comments

Beloved Birders! The unbelievable has happened. I read Ontbirds, the birdy listserv, saw that a Histrionicus histrionicus (Harlequin duck) was lurking in nearby waters, convinced the Mister that his life goal on a frigid Sunday afternoon was to see s... Read More »

Coyote Crossing Coyote Crossing
2017

December 31, 2016 2 Comments

My grandfather comes to me in pieces; The angle of a plywood sign nailed to a tree, my worn work boots on my porch in Richmond. I never call him up deliberately. This week marked 50 years since I saw him last. If I make it through the next few months... Read More »

Toad In The Hole
Bacon and its Discontents

December 24, 2016 No Comments

Another guest post by Joe Eaton The Bacon People have finally gone too far. And they’ve done it in a really strange and offensive way. This is not about bacon per se, and I have not turned vegetarian. Bacon has always been one of life’s great consola... Read More »

Dispersal Range

No Apology

November 22, 2016 1 Comment

I was going to tell you about the two magnificent bull elk that passed along the edge of my study site at 1668 m on the east side of the mountain, and how because I was alone, and kneeling, and looking at leaves, I saw them before they saw me. I real... Read More »

Reconciliation Ecology
Wild Within
View from Elephant Hills
The Corvid Blog
Slow Water Movement
California note 1

July 7, 2015 1 Comment

In the sierra foothills. Typing on my portable electronic device amidst the squeaks and squawks of stellars jays and quail and other birds I didn’t know or had forgotten. It’s cool out, a gentle breeze, but that won’t last. Sitting ... Read More »

Miracle or Mirage?
Where the Mind is Without Fear
InyoOwnWay

