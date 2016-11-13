Saved by an Ornithology Course

Beloved Birders,

Let me be blunt: if it hadn’t been for my Cornell Lab of Ornithology Comprehensive Bird Biology course, I might have lost my shit on Tuesday night as I watched the US map light up, red state after red state. I credit the chapter on Avian classification for helping me remain sane throughout the evening. I sat comfortably on my couch, reading about Archaeopteryx and other early birds from the Mesozoic Era in the Cretaceous period. Surrounding myself with theropod dinosaurs seemed infinitely better than facing the possibility of a Trump victory. I took an online quiz and confused the Confuciusornis with the Hesperornis, but got the Ichthyornis right. I learned about the two groups of living birds: the Paleognaths (flightless birds or ratites) and Neognaths (all other birds except ratites). I read through pages and page of different bird families, and even recognized a few: my favorite Scolopacidae, of which the American Woodcock — likely my spirit animal — is a member, and the Parulidae, to which all our New World warblers belong.

Learning the families of birds will take time, but seeing birds in terms of the larger world they belong to– their larger communities — brings me great joy and a certain amount of comfort. That somehow, in this world, there is a place for everyone.

To say the election depressed me is an understatement. To say I was devastated to not see a qualified, worthy woman become President doesn’t even begin to tell you how I felt. But then I realized that studying ornithology is not escapism: it is learning to appreciate and understand the world of avian diversity, to understand the makeup of our fragile planet which is under threat now more than ever, and to communicate that understanding with others. Getting to know birds on a deeper level (though I will likely always anthropomorphize, and intend to always comment on avian hairdos and fashion pieces) and advocating on their behalf — through conservation awareness — is my chosen form of protest. The environment is under threat by the new administration now more than ever, and it is our job to educate people, raise awareness, and protect the planet in whichever ways we can.

I’ve long thought about taking an ornithology course but wasn’t sure it was worth my time or that I’d be able to hack the science part of it. Now, more than ever, I understand that the choice is being made for me: I’m equipping myself with necessary knowledge to have productive conversations and arguments. As for time? It’s easy to find time for what’s important and what matters. And it makes what I see in the field that much more magical because birds really are the closest link we have to theropod dinosaurs, and what on earth could be cooler than that?

Thank you, Cornell Lab, for this amazing course. Onwards to chapter 3!