Beloved Birders!

I wouldn’t want you to lose sleep over the question of my first birds of 2017. The very first was a Barn Owl, courtesy Matt Adrian’s fabulous artwork in my new Mincing Mockingbird calendar:

I actually heard my second bird before I saw it: a White-breasted Nuthatch. The bird greeted me on my first morning walk of the new year. In its familiar place, even creeping down its favorite branch, headfirst. Familiarity is one of the greatest surprises of birding: the more you get to know a bird, the more you know exactly where to expect it. It turns out that for all my love of spontaneity, I’m also a creature of habit and routine, and knowing that I share that quality with many of my favorite birds is something I’ve grown quite fond of.

2016 ended with a fantastic birding outing along Lake Ontario with my friend Martha. I learned about the beauty of sometimes setting an easy target bird (you’re pretty much guaranteed to find said bird), finding it, and then laughing at the idea of even having a “target” — isn’t the point just to get out and enjoy whatever appears before you? The morning wasn’t rich in numbers or diversity, but our lovely conversation, the radiant Northern Shovelers, glowing Hooded mergansers, and fiery House finches more than made up for it.

This afternoon, we celebrated my grandmother’s 86th birthday, and in the midst of it, we learned that our dear family friend, Stuart Hamilton, a giant in the Canadian classical music scene, has passed away. I’ll never forget the time Stuart invited my sister and me to his house to recite Racine’s Phedre to us. He had recently committed the play to memory (!) and we had the privilege of hearing two of its acts, recited by Stuart, en francais. I will miss that fabulous intellectual curiosity, extraordinary sense of humor and intrepid approach to life. His life is a true lesson in how to live: keep learning, keep practicing your art, keep improving, keep laughing, never stop. He lived an inspired life, and I’m a better person for having known him. We all are.