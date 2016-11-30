Cold solace

Science tells us that the fallen tree

makes a sound.

It doesn’t matter if we’re there.

It doesn’t.

The branches’ sudden arcuate course

through whistled air,

the sharp crack of limb against limb,

the sickly pop of rotted roots

and then the final sodden thud

trunk on duff-strewn ground

all loose air pressure wave upon

propagating wave

whether any reaches a human ear

doesn’t enter into it.

The birds will hear,

and the mice.

The worms and the earless snakes

will hear the impact whole-bodied.

And anyway, were a human there

he might not notice.

Beauty quietly goes about its business

though our backs are turned,

waves at sea swell sublime

with no ship within a hundred miles

brilliant, complicated crystals

grow a mile beneath our feet.

It comforts me, our

irrelevance to beauty.

The stars will still wheel overhead

without us,

the sunrise clouds as vermilion,

rivers still in lazy swoops across the flats,

a tease of verdin yellow

against the creosote

flash floods carve deep hieroglyphs

into the living rock.

